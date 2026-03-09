Manama, March 9: The state news agency of Bahrain has reported that four individuals among the casualties are in critical condition, including children who require surgery. These details regarding the medical status of the victims were confirmed following an incident in the Sitra area, located south of the capital, Manama, according to reports by Al Jazeera. The reports, which cited the country's Ministry of Health, focused on the severity of the injuries sustained by those in the affected region. It was further specified by the authorities that the injuries were caused by an Iranian drone attack on the Sitra area.

Expanding on the scope of the strike, the Ministry of Interior of Bahrain on Sunday claimed that Iran attacked civilian targets in a water desalination plant after a drone attack. In a post on X, the Ministry stated, "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack." ‘Operation True Promise 4’: Iran, Regional Allies Launch Massive Retaliatory Strikes Against US and Israeli Assets.

Iranian Drone Attack in Bahrain’s Sitra Leaves Several Injured

سقوط صاروخ اعتراضي في وسط منطقة سكنية بجزيرة سترة - البحرين | 09 مارس 2026 pic.twitter.com/rXyxjBihDu — سعدون (@sa3don973) March 8, 2026

This escalation occurs as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian clarified that his previous statements regarding regional military operations were "misinterpreted by the enemy that seeks to sow division with neighbours," according to state media reports cited by The Times of Israel.

The clarification follows a period of diplomatic confusion where earlier comments suggested a potential suspension of military actions against Gulf nations, even as regional strikes continued. Addressing these perceptions, Pezeshkian emphasised the importance of fraternal ties, stating, "It has repeatedly been said we are brothers and must have good relations with neighbours." Mojtaba Khamenei, Son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Named His Successor, Says Iranian State TV.

However, Pezeshkian maintained a stance of defensive necessity, noting that Tehran is "forced to retaliate to attacks" but clarified that this does not imply a dispute with neighbouring countries or a desire to "upset their people." The President had previously appeared to strike a note of reconciliation. In a televised address on Saturday, he announced that the leadership council had decided not to attack neighbouring countries unless provoked. "I apologise to the neighbouring countries. We have no intention of invading other countries," Pezeshkian said, adding that there would be no missile launches unless attacks against Iran originated from those specific nations.

Despite this overture to neighbours, the Iranian President struck a note of defiance against Western pressure, ruling out any possibility of surrender as the US-Israel campaign intensifies. "They will take their dreams of us surrendering unconditionally to the grave," he asserted. This defiant stance serves as a direct rebuttal to US President Donald Trump, who recently declared on Truth Social that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender." Trump asserted that negotiations would only consider an agreement once the current leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)."

In his post, Trump articulated an ambition to reconstruct the nation under the slogan "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" This follows his previously expressed desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike, according to reports.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)