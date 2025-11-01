New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

During his visit, the Bahrain Foreign Minister will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will depart from India on Monday.

Also Read | Who Is Bankim Brahmbhatt? Know All About the Indian-Origin CEO Accused in a USD 500 Million Fraud Targeting BlackRock's Private Credit Arm.

Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani's visit to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries comes after S Jaishankar's visit to Bahrain in December of last year.

During last year's visit, S Jaishankar co-chaired the fourth meeting of the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC).

Also Read | Nepal: Over Dozen Trekkers Contactless in Mustang District Amid Heavy Snowfall.

The two sides also agreed to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation in the education sector. In this regard, the Indian side welcomed more Bahraini students wishing to enroll in leading higher education institutes in India. The two sides also stressed the importance of working to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments to enhance education cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation on consular issues. They welcomed the decision to establish a Joint Consular Committee to discuss issues of mutual interest in Consular affairs and to strengthen cooperation in these areas.

The Indian side acknowledged that the bilateral security dialogue and the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) in the field of combating international terrorism are important mechanisms in institutionalising cooperation in the area of security cooperation, including Cybersecurity.

The meeting also marked the continued expansion of cultural exchanges, with both nations agreeing to renew their Cultural Exchange Program and work on new initiatives to foster deeper ties.

India and Bahrain enjoy excellent bilateral relations characterised by cordial political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts. The presence of close to 332,000 Indian nationals, who comprise nearly a quarter of the total population of 1.5 million in Bahrain, is an important anchor of our bilateral relations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)