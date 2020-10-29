Baku [Azerbaijan], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry denied information about missile and air strikes on settlements in Karabakh.

Earlier in the day, the State Service for Emergency Situations of the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said that the Azerbaijani military had launched a missile strike at Stepanakert, as well as air strikes at the settlements of Askeran, Mardakert and Martuni.

"The information of the Armenian media about alleged missile strikes at Khankendi [Azerbaijani name of Stepanakert] and air strikes at Askeran, Aghdere [Mardakert], and Khojavend [Martuni] by the units of the Azerbaijan Army is false. This news aims to divert the attention from the enemy's rocket-artillery shelling of Azerbaijani settlements today," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The ministry asserted that "unlike the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijan Army complies with the humanitarian ceasefire regime and inflicts only adequate strikes against the enemy's firing positions." (ANI/Sputnik)

