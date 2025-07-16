Berlin [Germany], July 16 (ANI): Baloch activists Dr. Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), while speaking at a capacity-building session, emphasised that steadfastness on principles is the true strength of a national struggle.

The event, hosted by the Germany Chapter of BNM under the theme "The Changing Global Situation and Balochistan", focused on political education and strategic preparedness for BNM workers across Europe.

Dr. Naseem Baloch asserted that national movements cannot rely solely on emotional slogans or short-term outrage. "A conscious and effective movement must remain rooted in politics, evolve with time, and gain relevance through consistent political and diplomatic engagement," he said.

He warned that without seriousness, discipline, and maturity, a national movement would not earn regional or global recognition. Using examples from global conflicts, such as the Israel-Iran tensions, the India-Pakistan rivalry, and the Russia-Ukraine war, Dr Baloch argued that Balochistan is not isolated from these shifts.

"We live in a world governed by interests, not values," he stated, referencing how Pakistan has repeatedly acted as a proxy, aligning with external powers to suppress internal dissent.

Dr Baloch explained that even in Europe, the fear of expanding war is a real concern. "Some European countries have already started building bunkers for civilians. That should tell us how urgent and interconnected the world's conflicts have become."

He urged BNM activists to expand their political literacy, analyse international developments, and build diplomatic strength. While commending the growing efforts of Baloch diaspora activists, he also warned against complacency.

"Meeting EU representatives or speaking at forums isn't enough. Success is when international institutions recognise the Baloch cause as a struggle against genocide and offer real support," he said.

Citing the betrayals faced by Kurds and Afghans in recent decades, Dr Baloch stressed the need for Baloch leadership to define its national interests and build a sustainable path toward self-determination.

"In the eyes of the world, no movement matters unless it proves it deserves to," he concluded. "For Balochistan to be heard, we must act with clarity, conviction, and unwavering commitment." (ANI)

