Balochistan [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): Baloch activists in Pakistan have now called on the United Nations to carry out further probe into the ongoing 'genocide' in a social media campaign, raising the hashtag "#UNForBalochistan," the Balochistan Post reported.

The widespread social media campaign on X initiated by the Baloch Social Media Activists (BSMA) has gained momentum across countries.

Also Read | Japan: Six Persons Killed After Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Struck Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture.

The campaign's primary objective is to prompt the United Nations to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to investigate the ongoing "Baloch genocide."

The BSMA issued a press release underscoring the urgency of the UN intervention in Balochistan.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden at Risk of Losing Young Black and Hispanic Voters Over Not Halting Israel-Hamas War.

It emphasised several critical points, including the necessity to halt ongoing 'state-sponsored violence', seek justice for Baloch victims and their families and draw global attention to the situation to compel the Pakistani government to address concerns, the Balochistan Post reported.

The release highlighted the importance of the BSMA's role as a platform for Baloch activists and further stated its commitment to amplifying the often unheard voices.

The BSMA, through a strategic social media approach, emphasised that it aims to garner global support, raise awareness about the severity of the Balochistan situation, and urge the UN and human rights organisations to take decisive action.

The families of missing Baloch persons have been holding demonstrations in Islamabad for eleven consecutive days, demanding an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, according to the Balochistan Post.

The BSMA joined their call, aiming to amplify their voices through the online campaign, and urged the UN to take action.

The Baloch protestors in Islamabad have appealed to the UN and human rights groups to investigate what they term the 'genocide' in Balochistan.

However, they have not received any response yet, leaving the issue unresolved amidst ongoing tensions and human rights violations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)