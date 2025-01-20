Washington, DC [US], January 20 (ANI): The Baloch American Congress has strongly condemned the violent actions taken against a peaceful rally in Karachi, led by prominent activist Sammi Deen Baloch.

In a post on X, Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand, stated, "Pakistani intelligence agencies and police have engaged in violent and harassing actions in Karachi against the peaceful rally organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, led by prominent Baloch leader Sammi Deen Baloch."

He further emphasised, "The world is witnessing how these agencies are acting against the Baloch people, including women and children, and it is crucial for the international community to condemn these actions. The rally aimed to gather the masses in preparation for a public meeting scheduled in Dalbandin on January 25th, addressing the ongoing Baloch genocide perpetrated by Pakistan. Despite being a peaceful event with significant participation from women, the police responded with aggression, attacking, beating, and arresting Sammi Deen Baloch and other participants."

More than two dozen leaders and workers of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) were arrested on Saturday when police tried to disperse a march in Lyari, Dawn reported. City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz said that 25 protesters were detained for their involvement in "anti-Pakistan activity." However, BYC activists claimed that the police initiated a "violent crackdown" and physically assaulted those participating in the march.

The atrocities committed against the Baloch people by Pakistani state agencies, particularly the military and intelligence agencies and Military Intelligence, have been a focal point of human rights concerns for decades.

The Baloch people, particularly in Balochistan -- Pakistan's southwestern province rich in natural resources have faced systematic repression, targeted violence, and human rights abuses by these agencies. One of the most significant human rights violations committed by Pakistani agencies in Balochistan is enforced disappearances. Thousands of Baloch activists, students, and even innocent civilians have gone missing, allegedly abducted by state agencies, including the ISI and military. (ANI)

