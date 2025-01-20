Washington, DC, January 20: In a historic event, Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the US today, January 20, marking his second nonconsecutive term in office and making him the first convicted felon to serve as president. The inauguration, signifying the official transfer of power from the Biden administration to the Trump administration, will be held at the Capitol Rotunda. Vice President-elect JD Vance will also take the oath of office during the ceremony. As Trump conducted a victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, many were left wondering what typically happens on Inauguration Day and what Trump's Schedule for the day looks like. Donald Trump Swearing-In: Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details – All About Inauguration Day of 47th President of the United States.

From a morning church service to an indoor parade and multiple inaugural balls, the day is packed with traditional and celebratory events. High-profile attendees, including former presidents, tech moguls, and Trump’s family, will witness the historic moment. Cold weather has prompted the ceremony to move indoors, but the spirit of the occasion remains strong. Curious to know the complete timeline and key highlights of the day? Let’s dive into the details. Donald Trump Inauguration 2025 Full Guest List: Which Foreign Leaders Are Attending Donald Trump’s Swearing In? Is PM Narendra Modi Going?

Inauguration Day Schedule

Morning Service: The day begins with a service at St John's Church, Lafayette Square, followed by tea at the White House.

The day begins with a service at St John's Church, Lafayette Square, followed by tea at the White House. Musical Prelude: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and "The President's Own" US Marine Band will kick off the celebrations

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and "The President's Own" US Marine Band will kick off the celebrations Swearing-In Ceremony: At 12 PM EST (10:30 PM IST), Trump and Vance will take their oaths of office inside the Capitol Rotunda, using personal Bibles, including one given to Trump by his mother in 1955.

Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony Live Streaming:

Inaugural Address: After taking the oath, Trump will deliver his inaugural address, focusing on themes of unity, strength, and fairness.

After taking the oath, Trump will deliver his inaugural address, focusing on themes of unity, strength, and fairness. Musical Performances: Several musical acts will perform, including Carrie Underwood singing "America the Beautiful" and Christopher Macchio performing "Oh, America!"

Several musical acts will perform, including Carrie Underwood singing "America the Beautiful" and Christopher Macchio performing "Oh, America!" Luncheon and Parade: Following the ceremony, Trump will attend an inaugural luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee. The traditional parade will be held indoors at Capitol One Arena due to cold weather.

Following the ceremony, Trump will attend an inaugural luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee. The traditional parade will be held indoors at Capitol One Arena due to cold weather. Oval Office Signing Ceremony: Trump will then sign several executive orders, some of which will be made public.

Trump will then sign several executive orders, some of which will be made public. Inaugural Balls: Trump will cap off the day by attending three inaugural balls, where he is expected to deliver speeches.

With just a few hours left until Donald Trump’s historic second inauguration, anticipation is building across the nation. From the swearing-in ceremony to the inaugural address, the day promises to blend tradition with the unique style Trump brings to the presidency. As the spotlight turns to Washington, DC, all eyes will be on the Capitol as Trump outlines his vision for the next four years. With a packed schedule, including a luncheon, parade, and multiple inaugural balls, the day will mark the beginning of a new chapter in American leadership.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).