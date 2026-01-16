Washington DC [US], January 16 (ANI): Baloch American Congress, President Tara Chand on Friday said in a statement that US President Donald Trump should recognise Balochistan as strategically important to the United States, just like Greenland.

Chand said that Pakistan, with China's support has occupied Balochistan, and has become a security threat.

In a post on X, he said, "President Trump should recognize Balochistan as strategically important to the United States, just like Greenland, because Balochistan has a critical geopolitical location and major mineral and coastal resources. Pakistan, with China's support, has occupied Balochistan, creating a serious security threat not only to America but to the wider world. Balochistan's location near the Strait of Hormuz also makes it extremely important for regional and global security."

Chand pointed out that China and Pakistan were expanding their presence in the region, and must be taken seriously.

"Balochistan holds major geopolitical and defense value, and the United States should pay close attention to it. Pakistan and China are expanding their influence across the region, and this must be taken seriously. The Baloch people are an ancient nation with thousands of years of history. They are secular, progressive, and open-minded, and they seek freedom, peace, and a better future for their region and the world," he said.

He added, "Therefore, the United States should support Balochistan and recognize that Balochistan is essential to America's future security."

Earlier on January 11, Baloch activist Hakeem Baloch has accused Pakistan's security establishment of continuing to rely on enforced disappearances as its "primary tool of control" in Balochistan, despite years of international scrutiny. He argued that these abductions, now increasingly involving women and children, reflect a deepening phase of state repression.

In an interview with ANI, Baloch said that more than eight to ten Baloch women and girls were abducted in the past year alone, including a 15-year-old and an eight-month pregnant woman. (ANI)

