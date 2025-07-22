Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): The demonstration by relatives of missing Baloch individuals and families of detained leaders from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) marked its sixth consecutive day on Monday, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

For the third straight day, Islamabad police have obstructed relatives from reaching the Press Club and have denied them permission to set up tents. Consequently, Baloch women participants had to persist with their protest despite heavy rain, exposing them to the elements.

In a declaration, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated that despite the ongoing rainfall and police roadblocks to the Islamabad Press Club, the families remain resolute in their peaceful demonstration. Their demands are for the release of BYC leaders and an end to enforced disappearances occurring in Balochistan, according to TBP.

A significant number of policemen arrived at the protest location today. The BYC claims that the police and Islamabad administration are harassing demonstrators under the guise of identification checks, which the organisation vehemently condemns.

The BYC cautioned that any harm that befalls protesters will be the sole responsibility of the Islamabad police and Pakistani authorities. The demonstrators pledge to continue making their voices heard regardless of the rain and intimidation tactics.

The families have two main demands: the withdrawal of false charges against the BYC leadership and their release, as well as the cessation of enforced disappearances and the recovery of missing persons in Balochistan.

Reports from TBP indicate that late Sunday night, authorities also evicted several families from their rented accommodations, forcing them to find shelter in different locations.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has urged international human rights organisations and the media to pay attention to this urgent situation and assist in protecting the fundamental human rights of the demonstrators. (ANI)

