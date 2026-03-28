A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in Pakistani airstrike (Photo/Reuters)

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 28 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions following recent attacks by Pakistan's military in parts of Afghanistan, officials said that the process of delivering aid to residents of affected areas is ongoing, TOLO News reported.

Nooruddin Turabi, head of the National Disaster Management Authority, stated that aid distribution to residents displaced by the attacks is being carried out on the orders of the Prime Minister. He noted that the displaced population requires urgent and expanded support, and efforts are ongoing to address their needs.

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"Anyone who has been displaced is being provided assistance based on our capacity. In coordination with other institutions, it has been decided that the eastern provinces will be assigned to the disaster management authority for aid delivery, while the southern provinces will be handled by Sermeyasht," Turabi said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that military operations in Afghanistan would continue without a specific timeline, underscoring that there is no doubt about their continuation.

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Political analyst Roman Shirzad criticised Pakistan, saying it has historically taken advantage of Afghanistan's vulnerabilities. He urged Afghan institutions, including defence, interior, and intelligence bodies, to remain vigilant and prevent external influence, TOLO news reported.

Experts have warned that continued tensions between Kabul and Islamabad could have serious implications for regional stability. They noted that the ongoing conflict risks worsening security conditions and increasing broader instability in the region.

Another political analyst, Jannat Fahim Chakari, said the prolonged conflict could have severe political and economic consequences for both countries, TOLO News reported.

The developments come after Maulana Fazlur Rahman, leader of Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, said at a press conference that Islamabad's attempts to control the Afghan government have been a mistake, adding that a stable and independent Afghanistan would serve Pakistan's interests. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)