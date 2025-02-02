Balochistan [Pakistan], February 2(ANI): Refuting Pakistan military's claims of killing Baloch Liberation Army fighters and gaining control over its several areas, the BLA said it has "inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani forces, "killing at least 25 personnel" and destroying two armoured tanks in Kalat, bordering Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Army claimed to have killed 23 BLA fighters on January 31 in the Kalat area and taken control of several BLA areas.

In a detailed statement, BLA spokesperson Azad Baloch termed the claims by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as "fabricated," asserting that no BLA fighter was killed in the attack and that the operation was a strategic success for the Baloch Liberation Army.

According to the BLA, over 100 of their fighters carried out a coordinated guerrilla operation in Kalat starting at 8 PM on January 31. The operation was carried out under the BLA's "Stay, Hit, and Run" guerrilla strategy, designed to break the "enemy's control, inflict heavy casualties, and disrupt key military installations while minimizing BLA casualties."

The attack targeted various Pakistani military camps and strategic areas in Kalat, including Manguchar, Khazeena, Johan, Shekhari, and Kuhak. The BLA described how their fighters successfully seized control of Manguchar, including the Manguchar Bazaar, all entry and exit routes, and parts of the Manguchar military camp. The BLA claimed to have inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani forces, killing at least 25 personnel, destroying two armoured tanks, and severely damaging military infrastructure.

Fierce clashes within the camp reportedly resulted in the death of five enemy soldiers. The BLA fighters also engaged in continuous attacks from four directions, keeping the military base under siege until dawn. As the operation unfolded, the BLA maintained control over key roads and checkpoints in Kalat, including those in Manguchar Bazaar and major highways.

At one checkpoint in Khazeena Soro, BLA fighters engaged in a firefight with a van carrying 18 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, killing all 18 and seizing their weapons. Near the Manguchar camp, a passenger bus was stopped, and upon verifying the identities of two individuals, one was identified as a Pakistani military officer, and the other as an intelligence operative. Both were executed on the spot, the BLA reported.

Despite facing air support from Pakistani gunship helicopters and reinforcements from nearby regions, the BLA claimed they inflicted significant casualties and damage. After completing their mission, BLA fighters successfully withdrew from the area without any reported casualties. A large cache of weapons was reportedly seized during the operation, adding to the tactical success of the mission, it said.

The BLA emphasized their commitment to minimizing harm to civilians during operations. In their statement, they highlighted how they spared Levies personnel after seizing a checkpoint at Khazeena, respecting their Baloch identity, and offering them safe passage. The BLA also noted that civilians, including Baloch, Pashtuns, and other oppressed communities, were protected throughout the operation.

Reaffirming the BLA's stance on transparency, the spokesperson criticized the Pakistani military's tendency to conceal the names of fallen soldiers, while the BLA proudly announces the names of its fighters who lost their lives to honor their sacrifices. The statement also honored three BLA commanders--Senior Commander Majeed Baloch, Commander Diljan Baloch, and Fighter Zakir Jan Baloch--who were killed in a separate clash in Panjgur on December 14, 2024.

Majeed Baloch, hailed as an exceptional leader, had been with the BLA since 2012 and had commanded significant operations in Panjgur, Washuk, and Makran before his death. Diljan Baloch, a highly educated revolutionary, had played a crucial role in organizing the BLA's activities in the region, particularly in Panjgur and Washuk. Zakir Jan, a newer recruit from Pasni, had quickly proven himself to be an outstanding freedom fighter.

BLA's rejection of ISPR's narrative comes at a time of escalating tensions in Balochistan, where both the Pakistani military and Baloch separatist groups continue to clash over the region's political future. The BLA remains resolute in its struggle for independence and self-determination for the Baloch people, condemning what it calls the Pakistani government's oppressive policies in the region.

In conclusion, the BLA called the January 31 operation in Kalat as a tactical success, with significant strategic gains, and they reaffirmed their commitment to the Baloch cause while continuing to prioritize civilian safety and security in all military engagements. (ANI)

