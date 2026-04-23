Sanju Samson Scores His Second IPL 2026 Hundred, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK El Clasico
This feat marks the first time a player has recorded two centuries this season. Samson’s aggressive stroke play dismantled Mumbai’s bowling, striking ten boundaries and six maximums to shift the momentum.
Sanju Samson secured his second century of IPL 2026 on Thursday, leading Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing MI vs CSK match. His 54-ball hundred at the Wankhede Stadium anchored the innings in the 'El Clasico' rivalry. This feat marks the first time a player has recorded two centuries this season. Samson’s aggressive stroke play dismantled Mumbai’s bowling, striking ten boundaries and six maximums to shift the momentum. Samson's unbeaten 101* propelled CSK to a competitive 207/6, enhancing their mid-season qualification prospects. You can follow Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.
Sanju Samson Shines Yet Again!
Sanju Sam𝚜̶𝚘̶𝚗̶ 𝗧𝗼𝗻 💯
Second hundred of the season for him, off 54 balls 🤩
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— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).