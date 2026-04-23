Sanju Samson Scores His Second IPL 2026 Hundred, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK El Clasico

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Sanju Samson secured his second century of IPL 2026 on Thursday, leading Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing MI vs CSK match. His 54-ball hundred at the Wankhede Stadium anchored the innings in the 'El Clasico' rivalry. This feat marks the first time a player has recorded two centuries this season. Samson’s aggressive stroke play dismantled Mumbai’s bowling, striking ten boundaries and six maximums to shift the momentum. Samson's unbeaten 101* propelled CSK to a competitive 207/6, enhancing their mid-season qualification prospects. You can follow Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Sanju Samson Shines Yet Again!

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).