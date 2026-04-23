Entertainment News | West Bengal Polls 2026: Arijit Singh Casts Vote with Wife in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): Popular singer Arijit Singh and his wife were seen casting their votes in West Bengal's Murshidabad, drawing attention from fans and locals alike.

The acclaimed artist, known for his soulful voice, joined fellow citizens in exercising his democratic right for the first phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday.

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Arijit greeted the media before entering the polling booth with his wife and even stopped by for a quick, light-hearted chat outside the premises.

Earlier in the day, Arijit Singh's father, Surinder Singh, cast his vote in Murshidabad.

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After casting his vote, Surinder spoke to ANI and shared that the process was smooth and peaceful at the booth. He also wished that everything continue in the same manner during the elections.

"Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote," he said.

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Voter turnout surged to remarkable levels by 5 PM on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a massive 89.93% voter turnout rate, according to the Election Commission.

West Bengal emerged as the frontrunner, with several districts crossing the 90% mark. Dakshin Dinajpur led the state with an exceptional 93.12%, followed by Cooch Behar at 92.07%, Birbhum at 91.55%, Murshidabad at 91.36%, and Jalpaiguri at 91.20%. Jhargram (90.53%) and Paschim Medinipur (90.70%) also remained above the 90% threshold, while Bankura recorded 89.91% and Malda 89.56%. Darjeeling, though comparatively lower, still posted a strong 86.49%.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)