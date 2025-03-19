Balochistan [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): A large protest rally was organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in response to the targeted killing of Shah Jahan Baloch, the 11-year-long enforced disappearance of Chairman Zahid Baloch, and the continued systematic violence carried out by the Pakistani state and its associated death squads in Naal, Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "BYC central leaders, including Dr Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and Sibghatullah Shahji, addressed the rally. Victim families also spoke, including Qambar Baloch, son of Chairman Zahid Baloch; the sister of Shaheed Sharif Shazad; and Areef Baloch, son of missing person Zakir Ismail."

Also Read | Bill Gates Says India Building Digital Innovations To Transform Global Health and Development, Not Just Its Citizens.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1902090658241785867

BYC further highlighted the history of systematic violence. The committee stated, "On March 18, 2014, Zahid Baloch and Asad Baloch were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies. Today marks 11 years since their disappearance."

Also Read | India-France Bilateral Naval Exercise 'Varuna' Kicks Off: 23rd Edition of Bilateral Exercise Showcasing 2 Nations Commitment To Enhance Naval Interoperability Commences (See Pics and Video).

The family of Zahid Baloch has endured constant state oppression. His brother, Shah Jahan Baloch, was recently martyred by state-supported death squads. Shah Jahan, the family's sole provider, earned a living through a small business. Additionally, political activist Nasir Karim was also targeted by state-backed groups but managed to survive, BYC lamented.

Shah Jahan Baloch was killed by Pakistan's intelligence agencies as part of the continuing state repression. His family has faced a long history of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings--his brother, Chairman Zahid Baloch, a well-known student political leader, was forcibly disappeared in Quetta in 2014 and is still missing. Now, Shah Jahan Baloch has become the latest victim in what seems to be a deliberate campaign of persecution against politically aware Baloch individuals.

Pakistani law enforcement and paramilitary forces seem to be employing enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture as methods of collective punishment, causing fear and trauma within Baloch society. These actions are intended to intimidate and silence those who speak out against state repression and human rights abuses.

The ongoing systematic persecution of the Baloch people could be considered crimes against humanity, and the scale and purpose of these actions raise alarming concerns about the possibility of genocide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)