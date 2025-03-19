New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The 23rd edition of the India-France bilateral Naval exercise, 'Varuna' commenced on Wednesday, and will conclude on March 22, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.

Two aircraft carriers, 'Charles De Gaulle' from France and India's 'Vikrant' along with destroyers, frigates, Indian scorpene class submarines and a maritime patrol aircraft will be participating in the exercise, according to a post by the Indian Navy.

"This year's edition promises an exhilarating array of maritime exercises and complex manoeuvres across the sub-surface, surface, and air domains," read the Ministry of Defence's statement.

Varuna 2025 will feature advanced air defence drills and fighter exercises, including mock air-to-air combat between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K, designed to refine tactical and operational capabilities.

"Anti-submarine warfare exercises will provide rigorous training in underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare operations will demonstrate synchronised manoeuvres and engagements by the Indian and French fleets. Maritime patrol aircraft will enhance situational awareness, and replenishment-at-sea exercises will fortify logistical cooperation. This collaboration underscores the shared vision of safeguarding a free, open, and secure maritime environment," read the statement.

The French Aircraft carrier had arrived in Goa's Mormugao port trust jetty on January 4. Following its arrival, the French Carrier Strike Group received a ceremonial welcome from the Indian Navy band.

Earlier in January, the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy noted that the purpose of the visit is to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between the navies of India and France.

Speaking to ANI in January, the French commanding officer of Charles de Gaulle spoke about the aircraft carrier, saying that it is 260 metres long and has a width of 600 metres.

He said, "Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is the French aircraft carrier. She's a ship of an age of 25. She is 260 metres long, 600 metres wide, 42,000 tonnes. Her crew is approximately 2000 people, to be precise, it's 1800, and it is thanks to the crew that I can fulfil my missions." (ANI)

