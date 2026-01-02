Balochistan, January 2: An explosion near Chenak Chowk in Balochistan's Sibi district on Thursday left one person dead and five others injured, Dawn cited local authorities as saying. Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Ali Abro, posted in Sibi, said that the incident was a grenade attack that took place at around 7:05 pm.

"One person lost his life, and five others were wounded," Dawn quoted the SHO as saying, adding that security personnel and Edhi ambulances reached the scene immediately after receiving information about the blast.

He further said that six injured individuals were shifted to a hospital, but one of them died while being taken for treatment.



Meanwhile, Sibi region Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Barkat Khosa said that the injured were taken to the Teaching Hospital, while the body of the deceased was handed over to his family, Dawn reported. "Police have tightened security in the area, and further investigation is underway," DIG Khosa said.

Last month, an eight-year-old child lost his life and five other family members, including two women, were injured after a grenade detonated inside a house in the Wadh area of Balochistan's Khuzdar district, Dawn reported. Police said the house was occupied by two families from Sindh's Kashmore district when unidentified attackers threw a hand grenade into the courtyard, killing the child instantly, Dawn reported. Hindu Man Attacked in Bangladesh: Khokon Chandra Das Set on Fire With Petrol by Miscreants in Shariatpur on New Year’s Eve.

Pakistan Has Seen a Rise in Militant Attacks, Particularly in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, Dawn reported.

According to a report by the Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), 2025 emerged as the most violent year in the past decade, recording an overall increase of nearly 34 per cent in violence.

The country has experienced a continuous escalation in violence over the past five years, beginning in 2021 alongside the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

