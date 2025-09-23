At least six bogies of the Jaffar Express were derailed on Monday, September 22, after an explosion struck its track in Mastung’s Dasht area of Pakistan's Balochistan. The rescue teams have been dispatched to the site. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing overturned coaches of the Jaffar Express. Earlier, on March 11 this year, at least six military personnel were killed and over 450 passengers of the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express were taken hostage after armed militants attacked the train in Balochistan’s Mach area. Pakistan Bomb Blast: 6 Carriages of Jaffar Express Train Derail After Being Hit by Bomb Planted Near Railway Track in Jacobabad District.

Blast Derails Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Balochistan

In another targeted attack six boogies of Peshawar-Quetta bound Jaffar Express derailed near Dasht area of Quetta. Railway officials confirmed and said no casualty was reported in the attack pic.twitter.com/JirLe6WODt — Saadullah Akhter (@saadiakhter) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Saadullah Akhter), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

