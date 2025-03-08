Balochistan [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): The enforced disappearance of Saeed Ahmed, a security guard at Turbat Law College, has ignited protests in the Kech district, with demonstrators blocking the M-8 highway at the Tejaban area of Balochistan, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Led by Ahmed's family and local residents, the protest saw significant participation from women and children demanding his immediate release, the Balochistan Post reported.

Saeed Ahmed, a law-abiding citizen and security guard at the law college for several years, was reportedly abducted by Pakistani forces two days ago, according to the protesters. His disappearance occurred on March 5, when he was taken by unidentified men in plain clothes during his duty hours at the college.

According to the Balochistan Post, the demonstrators have vowed to continue their sit-in and disrupt traffic until Ahmed is returned. After negotiations between his family and Assistant Commissioner Kech, Muhammad Jan, the authorities assured the family that Ahmed would be released within three days.

Following this assurance, the protesters lifted the blockade temporarily but warned of escalating protests if he is not recovered within the given timeframe.

Ahmed, a resident of Singabad in Kech, is still missing, and his family has condemned the act as inhumane. They have pledged to expand their protest if he is not returned as promised. The community's frustration is mounting as they demand answers and justice for Saeed Ahmed's disappearance, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The issue of enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals in Pakistan has been an ongoing and troubling concern, particularly in Balochistan. The Baloch community, which advocates for greater autonomy and rights, has been subjected to persecution by state security forces, including the military and intelligence agencies.

Families of the disappeared endure great hardships in their quest for justice, while the government frequently denies any involvement, heightening concerns about further repression and violence. This situation has led to widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally. (ANI)

