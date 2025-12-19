Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 (ANI): One of Bangladesh's oldest heritage-rich cultural organizations, Chhayanaut became the target of violent attackers who had gone on a riot after the death of Inquilab Moncho Leader Osman Hadi.

The Chhayanaut office in Dhanmondi was vandalized and set on fire on fire by protestors. Inside the office remains of destroyed furniture and musical instruments bear testament to a night of extreme violence.

According to the organization many rare items like books, musical instruments, and other cultural artefacts were completely destroyed. Many students who were there during the violent attack were left in tears.

Chhayanaut's general secretary, Laisa Ahmed condemned the attack and called for an investigation.

"We condemn this incident and demand a thorough investigation. It's not possible to say much right now, in such a short time; there has been considerable damage. You have witnessed it yourselves. It's not possible to state that in financial terms. Some rare books may have been lost. However, we are so distressed that we are not providing any details at this time. But we demand a proper investigation into this matter," she said.

Chhayanaut was established in 1961. The organization was founded after hosting the birth centenary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore. Chhayanaut nurtures Bengali culture with the study of Tagore as its central focus. Chhayanaut is an open forum for people to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and the distressed.

During the Bangladesh liberation war, Chhayanaut singers organised performances to inspire freedom fighters and refugees. After independence, Chhayanaut has been involved in seeking creative ways to broaden and intensify the practice of music and, more broadly, the celebration of Bangla culture.

Meanwhile, protests over the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi continues to spiral. After a night of violent unrest where offices of Media house's like Daily Star and Prothom Alo were targeted, protestors vented their ire at the partially demolished home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Protestors were seen attempting to tear down the remaining portion of the house and setting fire to a poster of former PM Sheikh Hasina there.

As unrest erupted across the country following Osman Hadi's death, Inqilab Moncho urged the public to avoid violence, vandalism, and arson that have erupted across the country.

In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organization said: "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand -- 32 and 36 are not the same."

The post continued, "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence."

Earlier, after vandalism at the English-language daily The Daily Star office, a journalist who was trapped on the rooftop recounted the harrowing ordeal. The journalist said they were alerted by a phone call from outside as a section of the rampaging crowd, after attacking the Prothom Alo office, began moving towards The Daily Star building, reported bdnews24.

Upon receiving the warning, the newsroom staff attempted to evacuate. By then, however, the mob had reached the ground floor, launching vandalism before setting the building on fire. Amid thick smoke, a group of journalists abandoned attempts to get downstairs and instead fled to the rooftop on the 10th floor.

Fire Service crews later arrived and extinguished the blaze on the lower floors. Four firefighters climbed to the rooftop to evacuate those trapped.

Following the attacks, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star will not be published on Friday. (ANI)

