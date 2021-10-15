Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 15 (ANI): Atleast five police personnel have suffered injuries after a procession from Baitul Mukarram mosque attacked law enforcers in Dhaka.

Soon after the procession, taken out protesting the alleged dishonour of Islam in Cumilla, reached the Kakrail intersection, the protester started to hurl brickbats as the police obstructed them, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Police charged batons, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors when the procession spread to the surrounding alleys.

According to witnesses, several people, including a photojournalist were also injured in the brick attack.

This comes after tensions erupted among a faction of locals in Cumilla on Wednesday after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Similar incidents also occurred in different districts across the country on Wednesday night and Thursday, leading the government to deploy Border Guard Bangladesh troopers in 22 districts alongside additional law enforcement officials.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

