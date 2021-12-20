New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Bangladesh Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan called on Indian Army chief General MM Naravane to discuss bilateral defence cooperation.

"Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries,' tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).

Earlier, Bangladesh Air Force chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan on Monday called on his Indian counterpart Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and discussed avenues to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Recently, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind was on a three-day visit to Bangladesh to attend the 50th Vijay Diwas celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

The visit was of historical significance given the 50th anniversary of the shared sacrifices of the people of the two countries during Bangladesh's struggle for liberation in 1971. (ANI)

