Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 23 (ANI): The government of Bangladesh on Monday appointed Supreme Court lawyer Md Aminul Islam as Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal.

A gazette notification in this regard was issued today by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of Bangladesh's Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

According to the notification signed by Solicitor Md Monjurul Hossain on Islam's appointment stated that he will conduct cases of the International Crimes Tribunal until further orders.

The same notification also cancelled the appointment of Mohammad Tajul Islam as Chief Prosecutor. He had been appointed to the position on September 5, 2024.

Islam formally took charge this afternoon at the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the Tribunal, receiving responsibilities from the outgoing chief prosecutor.

Speaking after assuming office, he said that ensuring punishment for perpetrators in crimes against humanity cases would be a priority. At the same time, he emphasised that no innocent person would be subjected to harassment.

"Judicial proceedings would be conducted in line with the aspirations of July martyrs, underscoring a commitment to justice guided by accountability and fairness", the newly appointed Chief Prosecutor told the reporters.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and all members of her cabinet are being tried for crimes against humanity by the ICT, specifically in relation to the killings during the 2024 anti-government protests. In a recent case, the ICT has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death. (ANI)

