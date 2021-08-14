Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 14 (ANI): Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) held a protested in front of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on August 14 (Pakistan Independence Day).

The call for the BCCC protest rally was given on Saturday morning.

At a meeting held earlier, which was presided over by Muktijoddha Professor Dr Neemchand Bhowmik, the BCCC called on Pakistan to act against terrorism, militancy, and extremism, stated a press release.

Freedom fighters Salauddin Ahmed, journalist Basudeb Dhar, Bangladesh Christian Association President Nirmal Rozario, Ishaq Khan, Motilal Roy and Mohammad Shafiqul Islam addressed the gathering of about 100 people.

Participants at the rally formed human chains to protest against Pakistan's continued sponsoring of terrorism and militancy.

Similar demonstrations were held in different parts of the country including Dinajpur, Rangpur, Kushtia and Natore.

Speakers at the rally underlined that after its defeat in the war of liberation in 1971, Pakistan had spread its network of conspiracies in Bangladesh and South East Asia, stated the release.

The assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family was part of this grand plan. Now, Pakistan is busy helping terrorists in Afghanistan and worsening the situation in Kashmir. Its goal is to destabilise the entire subcontinent, the release further said.

The speakers called upon all the forces that believe in the war of liberation and democracy to unite to thwart Pakistan's conspiracy and propaganda, added the release. (ANI)

