Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,367 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 504,868 and the death toll at 7,359, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,932 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 444,345, including 2,416 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 88.01 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

