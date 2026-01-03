Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 3 (ANI): Inqilab Moncho, a mass cultural movement formed during the 2024 July uprising, has announced a 'March for Justice' from January 3 (Saturday) until January 6, demanding justice for the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, Prothom Alo reported.

Sharif Osman Hadi, an Inqilab Moncho convenor and one of the prominent figures behind the July uprising last year, which led to the ousting of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime, was pronounced dead on December 18, after he was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

The organisation said its members will reach out to the government, political parties and people in remote areas to seek support in ensuring justice. They have also called for the identification of those involved in the murder and the filing of a charge sheet by January 7, warning of a final phase of protests if their demands are not met, Prothom Alo reported.

On January 2, Inqilab Moncho held a blockade in the Shahbagh region, demanding justice in the murder of Osman Hadi.

During the rally, Inqilab Moncho leaders reminded Bangladesh's interim government of the deadline for initiating and expediting the trial into Hadi's killing, noting that only 22 days were left of the 30-day deadline provided by the movement for the matter, The Daily Star reported.

Addressing the rally, Abdullah Al Jaber, the movement's member secretary, warned that if the government fails to complete the judicial process within the timeline, the group will launch a campaign demanding the government's resignation, The Daily Star reported.

"There are 22 days left, and we are moving forward according to this timeline. If the government fails to complete the trial of Hadi's murder within this period, we will launch a movement to topple the government," Jaber said, as quoted by The Daily Star.

"A government that cannot identify the killers, submit a charge sheet, or inform the people about the progress of the investigation has no moral right to stay in power. If the state cannot maintain law and order and its intelligence agencies are unable to act, we do not want to see such a helpless authority ruling the country," he added, as quoted by The Daily Star. (ANI)

