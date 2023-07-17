Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): A group of Alems, i.e., Islamic scholars, in Bangladesh have demanded an end to the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province, The Asian Age reported.

Terming the repression of Uyghur Muslims as a “grave human rights violation”, the Alems, under the banner of 'Alem Muktijoddha Projonmo Sangsad' at a protest and discussion meeting in Cox's Bazar on July 14 vehemently protested the atrocities on Muslims in Xinjiang.

"The Chinese government has been carrying out repression on 22 lakh Muslims keeping them confined in different detention camps for years. China had also assisted the Pakistani occupation forces during the 1971 Liberation War,” The Asian Age quoted the speakers as saying.

Denying the entry of human rights defenders, journalists, and UN officials into Xinjiang province, the Chinese government has been perpetrating evil acts there, the speakers further said.

"China is engaged in capturing the global business corridor. If such a trend continues, different countries throughout the country may face a Sri Lanka-like situation," they added.

They urged the United Nations, European Union, and global leaders to impose tougher sanctions on China.

Chaired by Alem Muktijoddha Projonmo Sangsad central president Mufti Osman Chowdhury, the discussion was addressed by Allama Sadruddin Maknun, UCTC University's Professor Dr Belal Nur Azizi, Mufti Tanjil Amir, Yeasin Habib, Mowlana Abdul Jabbar, Enamul Haque Manjur, Mowlana Jahangir Rafique, Mowlana Shoaib, Ruhul Amin Sikder, Khandaker Hamid Ullah, Ridwanul Kabir, Saifullah Chowdhury, Mowlana Omar Faruque, Mowlana Ilias Nuru, RM Faridul Alam, Ata Ullah Taqi, Mohammad Solim and others, The Asian Age reported.

Notably, Beijing under Xi Jinping has expanded its repression of the Uyghurs in recent years, which includes setting restrictions on their freedom of speech, expression and religion.

As per estimates, over a million people from the Uyghur community have been held in internment camps in the Xinjiang province. The detainees are reportedly subjected to widespread maltreatment, including severe human rights abuses, torture, rape and forced labour. (ANI)

