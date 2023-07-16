Islamabad, July 16: The authorities have shifted over 5,000 people to safer places as River Sutlej faces medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks, reported ARY News. Adding to that, 151 people and hundreds of cattle stranded in floodwater have also been rescued.

With the continuous upsurge in the river water, the water inflow and outflow in Sutlej has been 81,000 cusecs with an upsurge reported at Bhikan Pattan bridge, according to ARY News. Moreover, the river water has submerged scores of residential settlements and crops. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says His Govt Will Step Down Before Completing Tenure Next Month.

Floodwater has badly affected Basti Maqsood Watto in the Dona Qutab Sarho area, while a protective dyke of the river is being eroded with floodwater at Nama Jinde Kaka, local people said. Local authorities have been engaged in flood rescue operations in areas adjacent to the river. “Rescue 1122 teams have shifted 4782 people to safer places and provided boat service to 12,924 individuals”, Rescue sources said.

"Hundreds of cattle stranded in flooded areas have also been rescued,” sources added. However, the water level in Sutlej is going down at Ganda Singh Wala with 20,000 cusecs water flow, ARY News reported. Pakistan witnessed such worst flooding in 1988 in the two western rivers Ravi and Sutlej which led to devastated crops and livelihoods over thousands of acres, reported ARY News. Pakistan: 150-Year-Old Hindu Shrine Mari Mata Temple Demolished in Karachi.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed authorities to make foolproof arrangements for handling a flood-like situation in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers, Dawn reported.

