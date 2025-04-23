Wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal mourns his death who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Condolences have poured in from several countries from across the world and many of India's neighbours over the horrific April 22 terrro attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli offered condolences over the attack and spoke to PM Modi, condemning it.

In a post on X he said, "Spoke with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and conveyed my deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.Reiterated Nepal's firm solidarity with India against such heinous acts. Grateful for his heartfelt condolences on the loss of Nepali citizen."

The MEA also shared the details of the call in a post on X. It said, "Prime Minister of Nepal @PM_nepal_Mr. KP Sharma Oli called Prime Minister @narendramodi to strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and offered his sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives. PM @narendramodi also conveyed his condolences on the death of a young Nepali national in the terror attack, and underlined that India remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of the brutal terror attack to justice. India and Nepal stand together in the fight against terrorism."

Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus also condemned the terror attack. In a post on X he said, "Message from Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Kashmir incident: "Excellency: Please accept my deepest condolences over the loss of life resulting from the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam. We strongly condemn this heinous act. Let me reaffirm Bangladesh's resolute stand against terrorism."

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement on the Pahalgam Terror attack.

It said, "Bangladesh strongly condemns the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in India resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives. Bangladesh extends deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expresses heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this mindless act of violence. Bangladesh reiterates its unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism"

The President of Sri Lanka stood in solidarity with India. He wrote on X, "I condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in India. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. Sri Lanka always stands in solidarity with the people of India."

Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement on the heinous attack. It said, "Indonesia strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack against civilians in Pahalgam. Such heinous crime is unjustifiable regardless of their motivations, whenever, wherever, and by whomsoever committed. "

"Our deepest condolences and sympathy go to the families of the victims, and we wish a speedy recovery for all those injured."

A statement was also issued by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. It said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the IEA condemns the attack on tourists in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident. Such acts threaten the security and stability of the region."

Global condemnation and condolences have poured in for India in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

The countries of the Arab world have united in their stance against the heinous terror attack which took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday and have strongly condemned the terrorist act.

The Pahalgam terrorist attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack. (ANI)

