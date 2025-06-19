Bangladesh NSA Khalilur Rahman with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau (Image source/ Bangladesh Chief Advisor Press Wing )

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 19 (ANI): Bangladesh's National Security Adviser (NSA) Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the State Department in Washington, DC, Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Thursday.

"They discussed the Rohingya issue, ongoing tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the US, developments in South Asia, and the democratic transition in Bangladesh", the statement said.

"Deputy Secretary of State lauded the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a critical juncture for Bangladesh and reiterated continued US support for Bangladesh", it added.

"Dr. Rahman separately met Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch and had fruitful discussions on the agreement between the two countries on reciprocal tariffs", the statement said.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in a student-led uprising in August last year. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

On June 14, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, hinted at holding national elections in early February next year.

However, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed concern over the ban on political parties in Bangladesh and stressed that the decision "unduly restricts the freedom of association, expression and assembly".

He urged the Bangladesh's interim government to hold free and inclusive elections.

Bangladesh's interim government earlier banned the activities of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

Subsequently, in May, the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) suspended the registration of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League as a political party.

The Chief Adviser said that he has announced that the elections will be held by the first half of February next year. If all preparations are completed, the elections could be held even in the week before the start of Ramadan in 2026," said a joint statement issued after the talks between Muhammad Yunus and Acting BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman in London.

Muhammad Yunus was previously in London in a four-day official visit.(ANI)

