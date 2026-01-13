Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 13 (ANI): On January 12, 2026, at approximately 11:00 PM, a special operation was conducted by the Joint Forces in Jibannagar Upazila of Chuadanga District with the objective of recovering illegal firearms, based on specific intelligence information, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"During the operation, a person named Md Shamsuzzaman alias W (50) was detained from a pharmacy shop located adjacent to the Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex on charges of possessing illegal weapons. Subsequently, based on information provided by the detained individual, the patrol team conducted a search of the said pharmacy and recovered one (01) 9mm pistol, one (01) magazine, and four (04) rounds of ammunition," it added.

"After the completion of the operation, the detained individual suddenly fell ill and became unconscious. He was immediately taken to the Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex, where, at approximately 12:25 AM, the on-duty physician declared him dead," the statement said.

"This incident is unintended, unfortunate, and in no way acceptable. In the meantime, the camp commander of the relevant camp and all army personnel involved in the operation have been withdrawn to the cantonment, and a high-level investigation committee has been formed to determine the cause of the incident. Appropriate legal action will be taken under the Army Act against anyone found guilty following the investigation," ISPR said.

In a related development, The Daily Star reported that the camp commander and other army personnel involved in the operation in Chuadanga have been withdrawn to the cantonment following the death of a BNP leader in custody.

The Daily Star further reported that Shamsuzzaman Dablu, general secretary of BNP Jibannagar municipal unit in Chuadanga, died in custody, triggering protests by party supporters and local residents.

Terming the incident "unexpected and unfortunate", the authorities said it was in no way acceptable. (ANI)

