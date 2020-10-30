Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,604 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 406,364 and the death toll to 5,905, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,141 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

Also Read | US Reports Biggest Single-Day Spike of 90,728 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Count Crosses 9 Million.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 322,703 including 1,422 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.45 percent and the current recovery rate is 79.41 percent.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden Pledges to Strengthen Alliance With South Korea, Promises Principled Diplomacy With North Korea.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)