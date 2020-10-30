Washington, October 30: The United States, the worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic, continues to witness an unprecedented rise in the number of daily infections. On October 29, the US reported 90,728 new cases of coronavirus and 1,004 deaths, according to the New York Times. This is the highest single-day spike reported in America. The number of coronavirus cases in the US has surpassed 9 million mark. US Consumer Spending Rose a Moderate 1.4% in September Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

As of Friday morning, more than 90,24,100 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus, according to the New York Times database. The death toll surged to 2,28,700. Over the past week, the country reported an average of 77,865 cases daily, an increase of 42 percent from the average two weeks earlier. Besides, this is the third time this month that the US daily death toll has surpassed 1,000, according to news agency Reuters. COVID-19 Vaccine is Not Likely to Be Available in US Until Next Year, Says Anthony Fauci.

Larry Chang, an infectious-disease expert at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told Advisory.com that he was astonished by how rapidly the US reached more than nine million coronavirus cases. "I think it's surprising how quickly it happened. I thought we would do a better job as a country getting organized and coming up with evidence-based national plans for mitigating this epidemic. So, while I'm not surprised we reached this number, it happened a lot faster than I thought it would," he was quoted as saying.

The sudden spike comes just days before the US presidential election. The contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden comes to a head-on November 3. The US accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths. On Friday, ahead of his scheduled rallies, Donald Trump tweeted: "More Testing equals more Cases. We have best testing. Deaths WAY DOWN."

