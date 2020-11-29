Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,788 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths of the disease on Sunday, bringing the tally to 462,407 and the death toll at 6,609, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,737 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 378,172 including 2,287 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate is 81.78 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

