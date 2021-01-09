Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 692 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 521,382 with 7,756 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,908 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 466,064 including 785 new recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.49 percent and recovery rate is 89.39 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)