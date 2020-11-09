Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 9 (ANI): The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh have reached 420,238, John Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Monday.

Citing Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release, The Daily Star reported, the COVID-19 patients recovery count rose to 3,39,768 after another 1,623 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period.

Also Read | Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Wins ‘Fast Track’ Designation From US FDA.

On Monday, DGHS release reported, 25 more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 6,092.

The report further stated, the tally of infections has surged to 4,21,921 as 1,683 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Madam Tussauds London Redresses Donald Trump’s Wax Statue in a Golfing Attire; Calls It His ‘Potential 2021 Wardrobe’.

The total sample tests in the late 24 hours, 11.99 per cent tested positive, while 17.17 per cent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)