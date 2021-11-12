Warsaw [Poland], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarusian military tried to expel several dozen illegal migrants, mostly women and children, into the territory of Poland, Tomasz Krupa, a spokesman for Poland's Podlaskie Voivodeship police, said on Friday.

"Last night, in the Kuznica area, the Belarusian military tried to force 35 people into Poland, mostly women and children," Krupa told reporters.

Also Read | Thomas West, US Special Representative to Afghanistan, to Meet Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi in Pakistan.

"The Belarusian military pushed these people to the barbed wire fence. This attempt was suppressed by police officers, border guards and soldiers," the spokesman added.

Krupa also said that a group of about a hundred migrants gathered near Belarusian Polovtsy village. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthi Militia Claim Responsibility for Ballistic Missile Attack on Saudi Military Base.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)