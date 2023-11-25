Thimphu [Bhutan], November 25 (ANI): Bhutan is emerging as a hotspot for international students. The country is challenging preconceived notions and opening new avenues for cross-cultural exchange and learning, as per The Bhutan Live.

The country is set to redefine its role in global education with the enrolment of two 16-year-old Australian students.

The move challenges the conventional narrative of Bhutanese students seeking educational experiences abroad and puts the spotlight on the educational landscape that Bhutan has to offer, as per The Bhutan Live.

The Australian students have chosen to reside on campus for an extended five-month stay. This comes as a departure from historical norms, where students typically engaged in shorter programs, providing these students with a deeper immersion into the Bhutanese educational experience.

This extended duration promises a more comprehensive understanding of the country's unique cultural and academic offerings.

According to The Bhutan Live, the private school hosting these foreign students has witnessed not only their personal growth but also a reevaluation of its own offerings. The students consistently rate their happiness at 10/10, attributing it to the perfect blend of academics, cultural immersion, and adventure. The school's innovative approach to extracurricular activities involves collaborative decision-making with the students, tailoring programs to match their preferences.

The Australian students' families discovered that Bhutanese private schools' English language instruction aligned seamlessly with the students' academic pursuits.

The enrollment of foreign students in Bhutan symbolizes a paradigm shift in global education trends, as per The Bhutan Live. (ANI)

