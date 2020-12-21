Washington, Dec 21 (PTI) US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Indian American Bharat Ramamurti as one of the three new members of the National Economic Council that coordinates domestic and international economic policymaking process for the administration.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris named three additional NEC members: Joelle Gamble, Special Assistant to the US President for Economic Policy; David Kamin, Deputy Director NEC along with Ramamurti as Deputy Director of NEC for Financial Reform and Consumer Protection.

Ramamurti is the Managing Director of the Corporate Power programme at the Roosevelt Institute. He was also appointed in April to serve on the Congressional Oversight Commission for the CARES Act by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Previously, Ramamurti was the top economic adviser to Senator Elizabeth Warren during her 2020 presidential campaign and senior counsel for banking and economic policy in her Senate office.

Born in Massachusetts, Ramamurti is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School.

Gamble currently serves on the Biden-Harris Transition's domestic economic policy team. Prior to joining the transition, she served as a principal at Omidyar Network, a social change venture.

She was Senior Advisor to the President and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute and National Director of the Roosevelt Institute's network for emerging leaders in public policy.

Kamin is Professor of Law at New York University School of Law. Prior to joining NYU, Kamin served in the Obama-Biden White House as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and also worked as special assistant, and later adviser, to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The National Economic Council coordinates the domestic and international economic policymaking process for the administration, helping to design and implement the president's economic vision for America. Earlier Biden had named Brian Dees as NEC Director.

“Working families are struggling through the deepest, most inequitable economic and jobs crisis in modern history. This is no time to build back the way things were before — this is the moment to build a new American economy that works for all. Today's appointees have broad viewpoints on how to build a stronger and more inclusive middle class,” Biden said.

“With their robust experience and qualifications, they will provide the needed voices to guide my administration in overcoming our nation's unprecedented economic challenges,” he added.

Harris said that in the face of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, this team is ready to hit the ground running on day one to rebuild an economy that works for working people and all those looking to work.

“These seasoned public servants have the knowledge and experience to act quickly and decisively to address this economic crisis, responsibly open our economy, and put people back to work,” she said.

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris share a bold agenda to build our nation back better than before for working families. These individuals join an impressive group of White House staff and advisors focused on making sure every American has a fair shot to pursue and achieve the American dream,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

On being named as NEC member, Ramamurti tweeted, "I'm honoured to be joining the Biden-Harris Administration as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. We have much to do to get through this crisis and create a stronger and fairer economy -- and I'm excited to get to work alongside this great team."

