Washington, Apr 24 (PTI) US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Donald Lu, a career foreign service official and US Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, for the position of Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asia.

The important position in the US State Department, that is responsible for American foreign policy and relationship with the entire South and Central Asia, has been lying vacant since the beginning of the previous Trump administration.

Nomination of Lu for this position came along with several other announcements made by the White House on Friday.

Previously, Lu was US Ambassador to Albania. He has also served as Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy New Delhi, India, Deputy Chief of Mission and the Chargé d'affaires, US Embassy Baku, Azerbaijan and Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, Lu was the Deputy Director, Office of Central Asian and South Caucasus Affairs, for the Department of State and, before that, the Special Assistant to the Ambassador for the Newly Independent States.

He also held postings in India, Georgia, and Pakistan. Lu earned MA and BA degrees from Princeton University. He is the recipient of the Rockwell Anthony Schnabel Award for advancing US-European Union relations.

Lu speaks and reads Albanian, Russian, Azerbaijani, Georgian, West African Krio, Hindi and Urdu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)