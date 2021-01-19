Washington, Jan 19 (AP) President-elect Joe Biden's pick for national intelligence director is planning to tell Senate lawmakers that intelligence and national security issues will not be politicised under her watch.

Avril Haines faces a confirmation hearing Tuesday before the Senate intelligence committee.

Haines will also tell lawmakers that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence must not shy away from “speaking truth to power” even if inconvenient or difficult. That's according to excerpts of her prepared remarks released ahead of the hearing.

Haines served in the Obama administration as deputy director of the CIA and deputy national security adviser.

If confirmed, Haines would be tasked with restoring stability to an intelligence community that has been repeatedly denigrated by President Donald Trump. She would also be the first woman to hold the position. (AP)

