Washington, Mar 21 (PTI) US President Joe Biden would present the 2021 National Humanities Medals to Indian-American Vera Mindy Chokalingam, known professionally as Mindy Kaling, among others, the White House announced Monday.

The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists, arts patrons, and groups by the US government and honors exemplary individuals and organisations that have advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others through their distinguished achievement, support, or patronage.

It honors individuals or groups whose work has deepened the nation's understanding of the humanities and broadened citizens' engagement with history, literature, languages, philosophy, and other humanities subjects, the White House said.

Biden would present both the awards to more than a dozen recipients at the White House on Tuesday.

"Imbued with humor and heart, Mindy Kaling's work across television, film, and books inspires and delights—capturing and uplifting the experiences of women and girls across our Nation," the White House said, releasing the list of 2021 National Medal of Arts Recipients.

Among other recipients are Judith Francisca Baca, Fred Eychaner, Jose Feliciano, Gladys Knight, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Antonio Martorell-Cardona, Joan Shigekawa, Bruce Springsteen, Vera Wang, The Billie Holiday Theatre, and the International Association of Blacks in Dance.

The recipients for 2021 National Humanities Medal are Richard Blanco, Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Walter Isaacson, Earl Lewis, Henrietta Mann, Ann Patchett, Bryan Stevenson, Amy Tan, Tara Westover, Colson Whitehead and Native America Calling.

The President previously awarded a National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John in September 2022, during a White House event, “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.” First Lady Jill Biden will attend the ceremony as well, the White House said.

