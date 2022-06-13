Washington, Jun 13 (PTI) In a virtual interaction with Indian-Americans, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad urged them to play a role in the development of the state by among other things bringing in the much-needed foreign direct investments and establishing companies.

Assuring the diaspora of all the necessary help, Prasad, during the interaction on Sunday, said that time-bound clearance of official processes would be ensured for whoever sets up industry in the state.

Also Read | Cat-to-Human Transmission of COVID-19: 32-Year-Old Female Veterinarian Contracts Coronavirus After Being Exposed to Infected Cat.

He also answered a few questions asked by the diaspora and said that the government is willing to listen to their suggestions.

Heads of community organisations like BJANA, BANA, Sparsh Foundation, and North America Maithili Manch along with 130 members of the Bihari diaspora participated in the event.

Also Read | New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Reshuffles Cabinet.

Welcoming the deputy chief minister, Alok Kumar - chairman of Bihar Foundation East Coast Chapter, said that the diaspora community wants the Bihar government to involve in the development of Bihar, especially in the field of technology and education.

Bihar is moving on the right path of growth and will move furthermore to become the best in every sphere of development, said Kumar.

He is a former president of FIA (NY, NJ, CT), an umbrella organisation of all Indian-origin community groups in the US.

Detailing about the progress made in the state, Prasad said that more Special Economic Zones and dedicated industrial areas would be established to promote exports and attract companies to set their units in Bihar.

The deputy chief minister said that per capita income in Bihar has increased.

All villages have been electrified and linked with metalled roads. He also said that tourism is being promoted across the state, and steps are being taken to explore avenues of eco-tourism.

Expressing thanks to the diaspora community from Bihar, Prasad said that as a global feeling has come alive for developing the state, it shows a bright future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)