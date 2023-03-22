New York, Mar 22 (PTI) Bihar's rich cultural heritage and the contributions and achievements of the state's diaspora were celebrated with enthusiasm during a gala event here at the Consulate General of India.

Bihar Foundation of USA (East Coast) hosted the "Bihar Diwas Celebration" on Tuesday igniting memories of home for the diaspora and members of the Indian-American community gathered here.

On the occasion, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar delivered a special video message.

“We are proud of our vibrant and active diaspora for sharing and showcasing the rich cultural heritage and achievements of Bihar at these international forums during the celebration of Bihar Diwas,” Kumar said in the message.

He lauded the efforts of Bihar Foundation USA in promoting the state's heritage and traditions in America and for supporting a wide range of voluntary and philanthropic activities.

Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal appreciated the contributions of the diaspora from the state in the US as well for their philanthropic activities.

He said through their determination and eagerness to work for the betterment of their home state, the aim of Bihar 2.0 will be achieved and fulfilled in 2023.

From the famous ‘Litti Chokha' to the popular ‘Jhijhiya' song and dance, traditional dialects and textiles, the celebration was seeped in colours and vibrant traditions of Bihar and invoked among those present memories of their homes and childhood.

Bihar Foundation of US (East Coast Chapter) Chairman and former President of Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Alok Kumar said the foundation aims to act as a bridge to support and guide members of the diaspora who wish to take up development and social projects in their state.

It also seeks to offer assistance to those coming from Bihar, including students, as they navigate in the US.

Kumar highlighted the various sectors and industries across Bihar, including textiles, and start-ups, where members of the Indian-American community can invest and help boost economic growth.

Members and office bearers of the diaspora organisation Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America called upon the community to work towards the development of their home state and contribute in their own personal ways towards the social and economic growth of their local villages, towns and cities.

They also underscored the need and importance of spreading awareness among the younger generation about the traditions and historical culture of Bihar, encouraging parents to take children on visits and excursions to landmark sites across the state including Nalanda, Golghar, Barabar Caves and the Mahabodhi Temple among others.

On the occasion, three persons hailing from the state were honoured with the ‘Bihar Vishwa Gaurav' award for their achievements and contributions.

The honourees were Padma Bhushan awardee renowned sociologist and social entrepreneur, founder of Sulabh International Dr Bindeshwar Pathak; entrepreneur Ajay Singh who leads the Pokhrama Foundation and is the founder and CEO of Slayback Pharma and Washington-based journalist and member of the White House Press Pool Lalit Jha.

In a special video message for the occasion, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar congratulated the honourees.

