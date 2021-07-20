New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, presently Deputy Chief of Mission in Embassy of India, Moscow has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Tanzania.

Pradhan joined Indian Foreign Service in 2002. As a diplomat, he served in senior positions in Indian Embassies in Moscow, Turkmenistan and Pakistan during 2004-12.

Later, during 2012-14, he looked after India's relationship with Afghanistan and Iran from New Delhi at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pradhan joined as Deputy Chief of Mission in Embassy of India, Moscow on June 3, 2019.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

