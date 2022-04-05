Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): The mixing of state and religion in Pakistan has provided a dangerous cocktail for Pakistan's population and the blasphemy laws are taking their toll on the people of Pakistan, reported a Canada-based thinktank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

In a recent incident, a woman teacher at a girls' seminary in Dera Ismail Khan was killed by three of her female colleagues after the relative of one of the killers had a dream that the teacher had committed blasphemy after which the killers were ordered to slaughter her.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Blames Global Food Insecurity on ‘Mistakes’ of Developed Countries.

The victim, Safoora Bibi, aged 21 was killed by three of her students at Jamia Islamia Falah Al-Banat, situated in the Anjumabad area on Dera Multan Road, at around 7 am. The students accused of carrying out the fatal attack have been arrested.

According to the First Information Report filed by the local police, the three girls, Umra Aman, 24, daughter of Deen Badshah and Razia Hanifia, 21, and Aisha Noman, 17, daughters of Allah Noor, allegedly stabbed Safoora Bibi in the neck, killing her.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Massive Protests Outside Sri Lankan Parliament Over Crisis.

The FIR states that Safoora Bibi had just gotten off a rickshaw and entered the madrassa gate when she was attacked by the three students and died on the spot.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) stated that the actions of the three seminary students were both "frightening and incomprehensible". HRCP expressed concern over the cold-blooded murder of Safoora Bibi in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Province.

Its statement read, "The HRCP is horrified by the cold-blooded murder of a woman by three female seminary colleagues in DI Khan on allegations of blasphemy. That the accused claim their allegations and subsequent actions were based on a 13-year old girl's 'dream' is both frightening and incomprehensible". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)