Kabul [Afghanistan], May 8 (ANI): At least 30 people were killed and more than 52 were injured in blasts that occurred near a school in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday.

Citing the Interior Ministry, Tolo News reported that "death toll rises to 30 in Kabul school attack. The ministry said 50 more were wounded in the blast.:

No group, including the Taliban, has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.

This comes after US President Joe Biden had said that the United States will withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

