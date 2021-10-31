Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

These talks are set to hold amid a fresh row between the two global powers over Washington's support for the "meaningful participation" of Taiwan in the UN.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

The meeting between the top diplomats is their first since a stormy session in the US state of Alaska in March during which the Chinese delegation berated Washington.

Wang Yi on Friday said Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China, and it has no international legal status other than being part of China.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

Wang Yi said the US and some other countries could not stop the one-China principle 50 years ago, and they are much less likely to succeed in the 21st century. "If they persist, they will pay the price," the minister added.

This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had on Tuesday called on United Nations member states to back Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in the UN system.

This comes as China has consistently made efforts to limit the island's international participation.

"...We encourage all UN Member States to join us in supporting Taiwan's robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community, consistent with our 'one China' policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances," Blinken had said in a statement.

Arguing for Taiwan's "robust" participation in the UN, Blinken had said that the island's exclusion undermines the important work of the UN and its related bodies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)