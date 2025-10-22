Washington DC [US] October 22 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) conducted an awareness event outside the White House in the US, where activists handed out flyers focusing on the human rights abuses and the deteriorating conditions in the Baloch region of Zehri, as reported in a post by BNM on X.

The campaign was spearheaded by BNM USA President Sami Baloch. During the gathering, BNM representatives interacted with Ukrainian activists, updating them on recent developments in Balochistan. They underscored the ongoing military aggression in the area and the escalating humanitarian crisis resulting from Pakistan's actions. The Ukrainian activists expressed their support for the Baloch people and shared insights on the universal fight for freedom and justice, according to BNM's post on X.

The flyers distributed by BNM labelled Pakistan as a terrorist entity that takes advantage of the natural resources of the Baloch and other marginalised nations. It charged the Pakistani government with leveraging Balochistan's strategic significance and wealth for international political and economic benefits, which, according to the pamphlet, is a major reason why Western nations remain silent about the atrocities committed by Pakistan's military and political leaders. "This inhumane complicity must cease," the pamphlet asserted, as noted in the post on X.

The pamphlet also highlighted the ongoing military aggression in Zehri, where, in mid-September 2025, the Punjabi Army initiated a large-scale offensive. As per the pamphlet, this operation involved violence against civilians, forced relocations, and extensive property destruction. It asserted that these military aggressions aimed to stifle local political and social leaders and crush public resistance, leading to the targeting of innocent people.

Several particular incidents were recorded. On September 17, 2025, a drone attack near Zehri resulted in multiple fatalities. Subsequently, on October 5, 2025, the Punjabi Army executed helicopter gunfire and bombings in the Moola Chaari area of Zehri, which led to civilian casualties, including children, as mentioned in the post on X.

The Baloch National Movement reiterated its dedication to persist in its peaceful and democratic efforts to raise global awareness about the circumstances in Balochistan and to reveal Pakistan's continuous atrocities against the Baloch people. (ANI)

