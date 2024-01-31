Arlington (Virginia, USA), Jan 31 (AP) Boeing narrowed its fourth-quarter loss to USD 30 million and bumped up production of its best-selling plane just before one of them suffered a blowout of a side panel during a flight, an accident that has raised new safety concerns about the aircraft manufacturer.

The loss reported Wednesday was smaller than Wall Street expected, and revenue beat forecasts.

Also Read | UK: Indian-Origin Couple Jailed for 33 Years for Exporting Over Half Tonne Cocaine to Australia Using Commercial Planes.

However, the company declined to offer its own forecast of 2024 results — an indication of the uncertainty swirling around Boeing since a 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines suffered a mid-flight blowout of a panel called a door plug on January 5.

CEO David Calhoun said the company's focus is on improving quality, and he repeated a promise to help airline customers and “work transparently” with the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating quality-control issues at Boeing and its suppliers.

Also Read | Neel Acharya Death Case: No Signs of Trauma or Injuries Found on Indian Student's Body During Autopsy, Says US County Coroner.

The results were an improvement from a loss of USD 663 million in the fourth quarter a year earlier. Boeing said that excluding one-time items, it lost 47 cents per share.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected an adjusted loss of 78 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 per cent to USD 22.02 billion, topping analysts' prediction of USD 21.18 billion. Boeing said that at the end of last year, it hit its target of producing 38 737s a month. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)