Washington, Dec 12 (AP) Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 56 commercial planes in November, an increase as the company tries to fix manufacturing problems that have disrupted production of its best-selling aircraft.

Most of the planes were 737 Max jets to airlines and lessors, including eight to United Airlines, seven to Southwest Airlines and five to Ireland's Ryanair.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden To Meet Families of Americans Taken Hostage by Hamas on December 13 at White House.

With one month left, Boeing is close to achieving its goal of delivering at least 375 737s this year — it has 351 so far. November deliveries nearly matched the total for September and October, when manufacturing issues hindered shipments.

Deliveries are an important source of cash for Boeing, since buyers typically pay a large portion of the purchase price at delivery.

Also Read | Volodymyr Zelensky Urges US Senators To Release USD 61 Billion Aid Promised by Joe Biden; Denies Corruption in His Government.

Boeing reported orders for 104 after cancellations. The company previously announced an Emirates order for 90 Boeing 777s at the Dubai Air Show. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)